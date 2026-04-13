Russian diplomat slams election practices inside EU

UNITED NATIONS, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has pointed to the discrepancy between the European Union’s rhetoric about democratic standards and its own election practices.

"Whereas the European Union is seeking to impose democratic standards on UN member countries, elections inside it has turned into a ‘testing ground’ for political and information technologies. Inside the European Union, the stake is made on not letting alternative political forces strengthen their positions. Anything will do for that - censorship, control over cyberspace, overt pressure, persecution, calls for revising ‘wrong’ election results," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the organization’s relations with the European Union.

"We have seen this recently in Romania and will see many times more," he added.