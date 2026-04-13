LUGANSK, April 13. /TASS/. Russian troops are systematically destroying the remaining Ukrainian armed forces manpower and equipment in the area of Miropolye in the Sumy Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"According to information available to me, the Ukrainian armed forces are still holding their positions in the Miropolye area. They have a heavily fortified area near the Zapselye settlement and also on both banks of the Psel River. But our troops are working to destroy enemy manpower and equipment in this area, and they have had certain success," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian forces had advanced by 1.5 kilometers in the area of Miropolye.