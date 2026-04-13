Russian diplomat slams EU for role in instigating conflict in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has slammed the European Union for its hypocrisy and double standards as it has been deliberately fueling the conflict in Ukraine and torpedoing the negotiating process.

"For years, the European Union has been painting itself as major peacemaker and mediator, an advocate of international law and human right, and an altruistic do-gooder for developing countries, most of which, in fact, have been plundered by the Europeans for centuries. But these double standards and hypocrisy are rapidly coming to light," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the organization’s relations with the European Union.

"Instead of engaging in an honest dialogue and building a shared architecture of security in Europe, European countries have been nourishing Russophobic sentiment in Ukraine, setting it against Russia, caring little about people’s lives and future, consistently torpedoing the negotiating process. And they are continuing to do this," he added.