US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran

LONDON, April 13. /TASS/. US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has entered the Gulf of Oman and is now approximately 200 km to the south of Iran’s coast, BBC reported, citing satellite data.

According to BBC, it was the closest approach to Iran by a US vessel since the start of the US attack on Iran.

The carrier strike group also includes two guided missile destroyers.

The US and Iran held a series of talks on a long-term settlement in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The American delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance. The negotiations fell through. Nothing is known about any new talks. The US announced plans to impose a maritime blockade on Iran starting from April 13.