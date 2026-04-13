Trade turnover between Russia, Indonesia gains 12.5% last year — Putin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The strategic nature of the relationship between Russia and Indonesia is primarily manifested in the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he opened the talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, adding that trade turnover between the countries grew by 12.5% in 2025.

"The strategic nature [of the relationship] manifests itself, first and foremost, in the economic sphere, of course. Last year our trade turnover grew by 12.5%," Putin said.

"Unfortunately, there were some adjustments at the beginning of this year, but our intergovernmental commission is actively working. I hope your visit will also help us find necessary solutions to ensure our situation remains stable and shows growth this year," he added.