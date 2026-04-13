Russia open to building relations with Hungary’s new government — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to develop relations with Hungary’s new government, depending on how it understands its national interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are ready to build relations with the new government [of Hungary]. Everything will depend on how this government understands its national interests," he said in an interview with Vesti.

When asked what he thinks about the Hungarian new government’s position on relations with Russia and the European Union, the top Russian diplomat said that he would refrain from commenting on "what people say in the heat of the election and post-election campaign."

"We’d rather look at concrete deeds. And we are ready to build relations with any party if these are equal and mutually beneficial relations based on searching for a balance of interests. Everything else is irrelevant," Lavrov stressed.

The opposition Tisza party led by Peter Magyar won the April 12 elections in Hungary.

Hungary’s National Election Office reported earlier that the opposition Tisza party won the April 12 elections, securing 138 out of 199 seats in the National Assembly (unicameral parliament). Tisza party leader Peter Magyar will be elected prime minister during the parliament’s first session due in early May.

Magyar will succeed Viktor Orban, leader of the Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party. Fidesz, together with its junior coalition partner, the Christian Democratic People’s Party, won 55 seats.