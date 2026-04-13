Hezbollah drones strike military camps, barracks in northern Israel

BEIRUT, April 13. /TASS/. Units of the Shiite movement Hezbollah used unmanned aerial vehicles to strike Israeli military targets in the Western Galilee, hitting military bases and barracks in the settlements of Avivim, Dovev, Yiftah, and Zar’it, the movement said on its Telegram channel.

"Islamic Resistance fighters used attack drones to strike a paratrooper brigade camp in Karmiel and a military logistics base in Kfar Amiad, north of Tiberias," the statement pointed out. These operations were carried out "in response to Israel’s violation of the ceasefire agreement and its ongoing aggressive attacks on Lebanon."

Earlier, Hezbollah warned residents of communities in northern Israel of an impending rocket and mortar attack. According to Al Mayadeen TV, shells fired from Lebanese territory were reported hitting the settlements of Beit Hillel, Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Metula, Misgav Am, and Nahariya. No information has been provided regarding casualties or damage.