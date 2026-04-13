Russia begins mass production of Dvoinik robotic sniper system

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian arms manufacturers have developed the Dvoinik AI-controlled robotic sniper system, and its mass production has been launched, the Lobaev Arms company told TASS.

"Lobaev Arms has completed the independent development of the Dvoinik unique AI-powered robotic sniper system and has begun its serial production. The system can be used in remote control mode, as well as in a highly autonomous mode, where AI performs most of the calculations and functions. The Dvoinik can be used both stationary and on a mobile platform (for example, the Kurier ground robotic system), demonstrating a shooting accuracy of up to 0.2 MOA," they said.

The Dvoinik features an electric bolt and trigger, allowing for reloading after the bullet leaves the chamber, and the rate of fire is controlled by the operator. The system is available in a variety of calibers: 5.56x45mm, 7.62x51mm, 6.5mm Creedmoor, and 6.5x47mm Lapua. "The system is marketed as a breakthrough in sharpshooting, setting a trend for the development of this military specialty for decades to come," the company emphasized.