Russia’s KVN drones destroy over 330 armored vehicles from April to November

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian drone operators hit over 330 armored vehicles using Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod (KVN) fiber-optic unmanned aerial vehicles from April through November, the drone’s developers told TASS.

"Armored personnel carriers remain central in the enemy’s tactics as they ensure the mobility of troops and fire support. According to our estimates confirmed by data from the front, KVN drone operators destroyed over 335 enemy armored vehicles from April to November," one of the developers specified.

According to him, two key features make the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod drone especially effective against such targets: it transmits video footage stably in real time, helping accurately identify the weak points of armored personnel carriers, and can also perform missions even amid jamming as it is protected against enemy electronic warfare.

The Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod drone was put into operation in August 2024, after the Ukrainian armed forces launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. The drone can resist electronic warfare and perform various missions.