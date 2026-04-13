Newest anti-drone quasi-hypersonic cartridge successfully tested in Russia

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. A quasi-hypersonic cartridge with a muzzle velocity of 1,530 m/s, including an anti-drone modification, for the Dvoinik robotic system has been successfully tested in Russia, Lobaev Arms told TASS.

"A quasi-hypersonic cartridge with a muzzle velocity of 1,530 m/s, specially developed for this system, primarily its anti-drone variant, has also successfully passed tests," the company representatives said.

The company specified that assembly and disassembly of the firing module is simpler than that of an assault rifle – the unit can be replaced with the press of a single button.