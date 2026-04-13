Russian troops continue special military operation after Easter truce ends — top brass

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian troops continued their special military operation in Ukraine after the Orthodox Easter truce ended, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"With the end of the truce, the Russian Armed Forces continued the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops strictly observed ceasefire during Easter truce

All the Russian battlegroups strictly observed the ceasefire and stayed in their previously held positions, the ministry reported.

"In compliance with an order by the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces, all the battlegroups in the special military operation area strictly observed the ceasefire from 4:00 p.m. on April 11 to the end of April 12 and stayed in their previously held positions," the ministry said.

Russia registers 6,558 ceasefire violations by Ukrainian army during Easter truce

Russia registered 6,558 violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian army, the ministry reported.

"Despite the Easter ceasefire declared, Ukrainian armed formations continued delivering strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery guns on our troop positions and civilian facilities in borderline areas of the Belgorod and Kursk Regions of the Russian Federation. In all, 6,558 ceasefire violations were registered," the ministry said.

Russian troops repel Ukrainian army attacks during Easter truce

Russian troops repelled several Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area, the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic during the ceasefire, the ministry reported.

Over that period, Russian troops repelled three Ukrainian army attacks from the area of the settlement of Pokrovskoye in the Zaporozhye direction towards the settlements of Gai and Otradnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They also thwarted five enemy attempts to advance on our troop positions near the settlements of Kondratovka and Novaya Sech (two attempts), Varachino in the Sumy Region and Kaleniki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s military attacked Russian civilian facilities during Easter truce

The Ukrainian military launched several UAV attacks on Russian civilian facilities during the ceasefire, the ministry reported.

"During the ceasefire, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle damaged a Rosneft gas station in the settlement of Lgov in the Kursk Region. In addition, air defenses destroyed 11 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles in the airspace of the Belgorod and Kursk Regions," it said.

Ukraine’s military shelled Russian army positions 694 times during truce

The Ukrainian military shelled Russian army positions 694 times during the truce, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian military carried out 694 shelling attacks on our troop positions, using artillery guns, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s army delivered 5,844 quadcopter drone strikes during truce

The Ukrainian army delivered 5,844 strikes by quadcopter drones during the truce, the ministry reported.

"They [the Ukrainian armed formations] also delivered 5,844 strikes by quadcopter drones, including 4,685 strikes by FPV drones, 266 strikes by octocopters and 144 strikes by aircraft-type drones and carried out 749 drops of munitions from unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

As a whole, the Ukrainian army displayed lesser intensity of fire and combat operations in the daytime along the entire frontline during the truce, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 25 casualties on Ukrainian army

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 25 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy radar station in its areas of responsibility in the period after the truce, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoivanovka and Katerinovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Volchanskiye Khutora, Veterinarnoye and Zybino in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 25 personnel, two motor vehicles and a radar station in those frontline areas, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 35 casualties on Ukrainian army

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 35 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility in the period after the truce, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kutkovka and Borovaya in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 35 personnel, six armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles in that frontline area, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 55 casualties on Ukrainian army

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility in the period after the truce, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Ilyinovka and Artyoma in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 55 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility in the period after the truce, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novopavlovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, nine armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 90 casualties on Ukrainian army

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility in the period after the truce, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dibrova, Podgavrilovka and Malomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 90 personnel, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 10 Ukrainian troops

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 10 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility in the period after the truce, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zaporozhets and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 10 [Ukrainian] military personnel and 10 motor vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV launch sites after end of Easter truce

Russian troops struck Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) storage and launch sites and enemy deployment areas after the end of the truce, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces delivered an overnight strike on ammunition depots, sites for the storage and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 14 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 33 Ukrainian UAVs

Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 33 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 133,563 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,864 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,699 multiple rocket launchers, 34,408 field artillery guns and mortars and 59,257 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.