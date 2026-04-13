Russia, Indonesia may clinch deals on oil products supplies

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia has received a request from Indonesia for supply of petroleum products and the parties already started working on long-term contracts, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told Channel One television.

"We received a request from our Indonesian counterparts for supply of petroleum products to them. We are now working seriously on drawing up long-term contracts at a mutually beneficial price," the minister said.

This refers to systemic cooperation with long-term arrangements to be reached, Tsivilyov added.