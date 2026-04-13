Iran says talks crumble due to unrealistic demands from US

TEHRAN, April 13. /TASS/. The United States tried to achieve at the talks with Iran in Islamabad what they were unable to achieve via combat operations, but failed, Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, said.

"With their intrinsic arrogance and disdain, and using the same old formula of imposing erroneous demands, the Americans came to the negotiations in Islamabad and wanted to get what they couldn't achieve in the 40-day war right at the negotiating table. However, the Iranian delegation, led by [parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher] Ghalibaf, wisely defended the legitimate rights and achievements of the Iranian people, and the greedy and arrogant Americans failed, just like on the battlefield in the 40-day war," he said, as cited by the SNN television channel.

"Our soldiers have their fingers on the trigger and the temporary lull has not demoralized them," he added.

The United States and Israel unleashed a war against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of any ships affiliated with the United States, Israel and those countries that supported their aggression against Iran. On April 7, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements.