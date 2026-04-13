Next round of direct Iran-US talks in Islamabad due Thursday — journalist

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. The next round of direct talks between Iran and the United States will be held in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Thursday, Arash Azizi, a contributing writer at The Atlantic, wrote on the X social network.

"Next round of Iran-US direct talks will be held in Islamabad on Thursday, a source in Tehran tells me," the journalist wrote.

The US and Iran held a series of talks on a long-term settlement in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The American delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance. The negotiations fell through. Nothing is known about any new talks. The US announced plans to impose a maritime blockade on Iran starting from April 13.