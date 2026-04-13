China calls on globe to advocate Middle East peace talks — Xinhua

BEIJING, April 13. /TASS/. China is calling on world nations to promote the Middle East peace talks and counter attempts to undermine dialogue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, according to Xinhua news agency.

"The international community should continue to step up efforts to advance the peace talks and unconditionally oppose any actions that undermine the truce and could lead to an escalation of contradictions," he said over the phone.

"The current truce is extremely fragile, and the situation in the region is at a critical turning point."