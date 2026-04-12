Trump warns China against sending weapons to Iran

WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump warned China against hypothetical arms supplies to Iran.

"If China does that, China could have big problems," he said.

On Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Washington has denied a CNN report saying that China plans to supply Iran with air defense systems over the next few weeks. "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue," Liu·Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese diplomatic mission in the United States, told TASS. He commented on a CNN report, which, citing sources, claimed that China is preparing to supply Iran with man-portable air defense systems through third countries.

"As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations," Liu Pengyu said. "We urge the US side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions."