Hormuz becomes ‘nuclear weapon’ in Iran’s hands — Stubb

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. The Strait of Hormuz has become "a nuclear weapon" in the hands of Iran, Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes.

"The Strait of Hormuz has become de facto a nuclear weapon, which has ramifications not only on the energy prices, on oil, but on fertilizers, on food, and trade," he said at a seminar at the Brookings Institution. "However, Iran holds a lot of cards right now. I'm afraid that is the reality."

He also said that the US decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran from April 13 could be met very negatively by China, which buys large amounts of oil from Tehran. "I wonder what will happen if they (the United States - TASS) will be at loggerheads with China on this," Stubb said.

On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of failed talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the American delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance. There is no information yet about new negotiations.