Cargo turnover of Russian seaports up 0.6% in three months to 210 mln tons — association

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Cargo turnover of Russian seaports amounted to 210.1 mln tons in January-March 2026, up by 0.6% year-on-year, the Association of Commercial Seaports reported.

"Cargo turnover at Russian seaports in three months edged up by 0.6% compared with the same period last year and amounted to 210.1 mln tons," the report said.

Dry cargo throughput totaled 102.5 mln tons, up by 3.5%, while liquid cargo throughput totaled 107.6 mln tones, down by 2%, according to the association.

Meanwhile 166.7 mln tons of export cargoes were loaded in Q1 (+1.1%), as well as 9.9 mln tons of imported cargoes (-1.8%), 14.5 mln tons of transit cargoes (-19.8%), and 19 mln tons of cabotage cargoes (+20.7%).

Freight turnover went up by 12.2% to 24.2 mln tons in seaports of the Arctic Basin, down by 5.6% to 64.3 mln tons in seaports of the Baltic Basin, by 5.8% to 59.3 mln tons in seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin, and up by 24.1% to 2.1 mln tons in seaports of the Caspian Basin. Freight turnover in seaports of the Far Eastern basin amounted to 60.2 mln tons (+10.6%).