US proposed 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment to Iran — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. During the talks in Islamabad, the United States floated the idea that Iran introduce a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment, the Axios news portal said citing sources.

"The US proposed that Iran accept a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment during negotiations in Islamabad," the portal wrote, adding that "the Iranians countered with a short ‘single-digit’ period."

The portal’s source in the US administration said the sides continue to dialogue in order to reach an agreement.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.