US authorities eye potential second round of in-person talks with Iran — media

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. US authorities are internally discussing details for a potential second in-person meeting with Iranian officials before a ceasefire expires on April 21, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the talks.

"We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction," the source said, adding that officials were looking at potential dates and locations should ongoing talks with Iran and mediators in the region progress in the coming days. According to the source, the discussions are preliminary.

A regional source told CNN that there could be another round of negotiations and that Turkey was working to bridge the gaps between the two sides. Geneva and Islamabad are on the table as potential options for another round.

US administration officials "remain hopeful a diplomatic off-ramp is achievable," saying that the US and Iran could also extend the ceasefire deadline to allow for more time, CNN pointed out.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable. The US announced plans to impose a maritime blockade on Iran on April 13.