New speaker of Slovenian parliament plans to visit Moscow soon

BELGRADE, April 13. /TASS/. New chairman of Slovenia’s National Assembly (lower house of parliament) and the leader of the anti-establishment Resni.ca party Zoran Stevanovic intends to come to Moscow soon.

"We already have several visits planned. As far as I know, Skopje and Copenhagen are among the first. I would like to establish ties and cooperate fruitfully with all countries, despite the wall that has been erected between the West and the East. This is why I plan to visit Moscow soon," Stevanovic told Radio-Television of Slovenia.