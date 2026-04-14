Next round of Iran-US talks may take place in Islamabad or Geneva — agency

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. The next round of talks between the United States and Iran may take place in Geneva or Islamabad, the Associated Press reported, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, US officials said the Pakistani capital was once again being discussed as the host location, and Geneva, Switzerland, was also a possibility.

The sources pointed out that the talks could happen on Thursday, but the venue and timing had not been decided.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.