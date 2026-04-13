MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The outcome of Hungary’s elections will only accelerate the decline of the European Union, Russian President’s Special Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev believes.

"This will just accelerate the collapse of the EU. Check if I am right in 4 months," he wrote on X, commenting on remarks by British far-right activist Tommy Robinson about Hungary having "fallen" in light of the election results.

The opposition Tisza party secured 138 of 199 seats in the Hungarian National Assembly (unicameral parliament) following the parliamentary elections on April 12.