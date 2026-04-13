UNITED NATIONS, April 13. /TASS/. Today's Europe lacks politicians like Helmut Kohl who warned against taking up a course toward a confrontation with Moscow, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"As German Chancellor [1982-1998] Helmut Kohl said back in 1993, if Europe wants to survive as an independent civilizational center, its future should be linked with Russia. Otherwise, Europe will gradually vanish. This is what we are seeing today with our own eyes," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the organization’s relations with the European Union.

"Europe now lacks politicians of this scale. The current generation of European bureaucrats are persuading their countries’ population of the inevitability of a direct military confrontation with Russia. This information war is fueled by rabid Russophobes from the Baltic countries who have appropriated the European Union’s eastern policy and are cultivating the myth of Russia being an existential threat to Europe," he added.