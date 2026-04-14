Top US diplomat to take part in Israel-Lebanon talks — TV

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take part in the direct Israel-Lebanon talks on Tuesday, CNN reported.

According to the broadcaster, the talks, set to take place in Washington, will also involve US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and State Department counselor Michael Needham. The Israeli and Lebanese delegations will be led by their ambassadors.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced earlier that he had ordered the launch of direct talks with Lebanon on disarming the Hezbollah Shia movement and resolving the conflict as soon as possible.