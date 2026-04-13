Iran prepared for US blockade, with dozens of its oil-loaded tankers being at sea — portal

RABAT, April 13. /TASS/. Iran has anticipated a potential blockade of its ports by the United States and has already sent dozens of oil-laden tankers out to sea, making them practically impossible to track, the Baghdad Today news portal said.

According to the portal, Tehran foresaw Washington’s plan and "sent out to sea more oil than its storage facilities could hold, a volume that guarantees oil supplies to its partners for approximately 80 days." Even before the armed conflict in the Persian Gulf, Iran "began preparing these reserves by loading tankers three times faster than usual," it said. Experts estimate that these "offshore storage facilities" may contain up to 170 million barrels of oil.

These tankers are moving "in a stealth mode," which makes it extremely difficult to track them, the portal noted, adding that the US naval blockade will have no impact on these Iranian vessels, making it highly ineffective.