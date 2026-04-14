Investigative Committee completes prove into 966 criminal cases involving Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has completed its investigation into 966 criminal cases involving Ukrainian servicemen, the press service told TASS.

"Currently, investigations into 966 criminal cases involving 1,280 individuals have been completed. Among them are not only Ukrainian servicemen, but also command personnel, as well as mercenaries from other countries," the statement said.

The Investigative Committee emphasized that more than 1,100 criminals have received appropriate sentences, some of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment.