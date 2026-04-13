Magyar says would answer phone if Putin calls

BUDAPEST, April 13. /TASS/. Speaking at a press conference in Budapest, the leader of the Hungarian Tisza party, Peter Magyar, who will soon take over as Prime Minister of Hungary, said he is ready to talk with Vladimir Putin over the phone, on the condition that the Russian president reaches out first.

"If Vladimir Putin calls, I will answer the call. <...> I will not call him myself," the leader of Tisza, which won the parliamentary elections in Hungary on April 12, has stated. In early May, he will succeed Viktor Orban as head of government.

Magyar noted that he would like to discuss with Putin the terms of agreements between Hungary and Russia in the energy sector. He specifically explained that he considers the contract price for the construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant under the Rosatom project to be significantly inflated. Tisza’s election program notes that upon coming to power, the party intends to subject this project to a serious review.