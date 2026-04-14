Russian troops gain foothold on northern outskirts of Ozyornoye in Donetsk region — expert

LUGANSK, April 14. /TASS/. Russian troops have gained a foothold on the northern outskirts of Ozyornoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and are advancing in the southern direction, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

The expert told TASS on April 13 that Russian troops were advancing on the neighboring community of Ozyornoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic after liberating Dibrova.

"As for Ozyornoye, the latest information available to me indicates that our troops have already gained a foothold on the northern outskirts of that community and are consistently advancing in the southern direction," he said.