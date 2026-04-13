Freight turnover by rail between Russia, Uzbekistan up 32% in 2M 2026

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The cargo turnover by rail between Russia and Uzbekistan increased by 32% during the first two months of 2026, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told reporters.

"The freight turnover by rail increased by 19% as of the last year-end; 32% in just first two months of this year by rail. The situation is comparable in motor transportation," Nikitin said.

The minister also highlighted good dynamics of passenger transportation by rail and by air. "We have more than 300 flights already being made weekly between Russia and Uzbekistan," he added.