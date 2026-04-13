Russian diplomat condemns EU for providing Ukraine with weapons

UNITED NATIONS, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has lambasted the European Union for becoming an accomplice to Ukrainian militants’ crimes by supplying them with weapons.

"The European Union continues to do everything it can to further escalate the conflict in Ukraine by flooding the Kiev regime with weapons and combat vehicles in violation of its own criteria of export control and international commitments. This turns it and its member countries into accomplices in crimes and terror attacks carried out by Ukrainian militants with the use of these weapons," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the organization’s relations with the European Union.

"Afraid to get on President Trump’s bad side, European bureaucrats and their Ukrainian puppets verbally support the United States’ mediation initiatives. But in fact, they are sabotaging the implementation of any realistic agreements," he stressed.