World Aquatics lifts all sanctions on Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. World Aquatics has lifted all previously imposed sanctions against Russia and Belarus, allowing their athletes to compete again under the countries’ flags and to the tune of national anthems, the world’s governing body of swimming sports said in a statement.

"Senior athletes with Belarusian or Russian sport nationality will be permitted to compete in World Aquatics events in the same way as their counterparts representing other sport nationalities, with their respective uniforms, flags and anthems," the statement reads.

"More than 700 screenings were conducted on athletes with Belarusian or Russian sport nationality as part of the application of the Guidelines. Individuals with those sport nationalities participated as Neutral Individual Athletes since 2023, later being joined by teams," according to World Aquatics.

"While altering the application of the Guidelines, key provisions were agreed by the World Aquatics Bureau in the interest of safe and fair competitions," the statement continued.

World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam said commenting on the announced decision: "Over the last three years, World Aquatics and the AQIU [the Aquatics Integrity Unit] have successfully helped ensure that conflict can be kept outside the sporting competition venues."

"We are determined to ensure that pools and open water remain places where athletes from all nations can come together in peaceful competition," he added.

In a separate statement obtained by TASS on Monday World Aquatics said: "The governing body of the International Federation for Aquatic Sports (World Aquatics), following its meeting, has decided to fully reinstate the membership of Russian athletes. Going forward, national teams are permitted to represent the Russian Federation at all international competitions using national symbols – the flag and anthem."

"During the vote, members of the World Aquatics Bureau revoked the previously imposed restrictions related to the neutral status of Russian athletes," the statement continued. "The decision applies to all disciplines: swimming (including open water), artistic swimming, diving, and water polo. As a result, Russian delegations return to participation in global competitions in full compliance with the principles of the Olympic Charter."

The statement quoted Dmitry Mazepin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Chairman of the Russian Aquatic Sports Federation as saying: "I am sincerely pleased and grateful to all members of World Aquatics for their support of Russian athletes. This is the result of our extensive cooperation and meticulous work. Sport has a unique power – it brings people together and allows them to communicate in a common language, the language of fair competition."

"All doors are now open for our teams (in swimming, artistic swimming, diving, and water polo). We are now preparing for the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, knowing that both athletes and fans will once again see the Russian flag and hear the national anthem," he continued.

"This is a major goal for all national teams and a strong motivation for new victories. I hope today’s decision will serve as an example for all federations, both in summer and winter sports, and that in the near future all Russian athletes will have their full status restored," Mazepin added.

World Aquatics’ previous ban on Russia, Belarus

In March 2022, World Aquatics (FINA until December 2022) ruled to bar Russia and Belarus from FINA’s upcoming international swimming competitions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations in late March 2023 to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.