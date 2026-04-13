MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. A Black Sea Fleet frigate escorted tankers carrying Russian oil through the English Channel last week, Russian presidential aide and head of the country’s Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He also said that Ukraine, with NATO coordination and support, is attempting to deliberately damage Russia’s non-military maritime infrastructure and merchant fleet.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the presidential aide.

Attacks on Russian merchant ships

"The risks of unlawful acts and terrorist attacks against ships sailing from or toward Russian ports are increasing."

With NATO coordination and support, Ukraine is attempting to damage the Russian merchant fleet: "Ukrainian special services, with coordination and intelligence support from NATO countries, are deliberately inflicting damage on non-military maritime infrastructure and our country’s merchant fleet."

Kiev cynically hailed "as its victory" the deaths of three crew members of a dry cargo ship attacked in the Sea of Azov, which became "a tragedy not only for their families, loved ones, and friends, but for all decent people."

Vessel protection

Russia will respond to Western attempts to block its shipping through political, diplomatic, and other means: "In response to Western attempts to block the maritime routes necessary for Russia to conduct foreign trade operations, our country is taking political, diplomatic, and other measures."

Last week, a Black Sea Fleet frigate escorted tankers carrying Russian oil through the English Channel: "Following Prime Minister [of the United Kingdom Keir] Starmer’s decision to grant the British Navy the authority to seize Russian merchant ships, Moscow issued statements declaring such actions unacceptable. However, given that London prefers to interpret international law as it sees fit, a Black Sea Fleet frigate escorted tankers carrying Russian oil through the English Channel last week."

The British have followed in the footsteps of their pirate ancestors in their attempt to restrict the movement of ships involved in trade with Russia: "One specific example is London’s decision to block shipping in the English Channel for vessels even slightly involved in trade with Russia. It seems the British cannot shake off the infamous reputation of their ancestors, who used pirate tactics to profit from ships passing along their coasts."

Kiev’s actions

Ukrainian mines are increasingly being discovered off the coasts of Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania, posing risks in the Black Sea: "Drifting Ukrainian mines, swept away by storms from the ports of Odessa and Nikolayev, are increasingly found in the immediate vicinity of the coasts of Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania. In early April, local residents accidentally spotted a mine 60 meters from a beach in Turkey."

Statements and actions by the Kiev leadership, he said, confirm Ukrainian involvement in attempted attacks on the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines: "Remember [Vladimir] Zelensky’s recent interview to Western media, in which he boastfully declares that it is Ukraine that currently controls traffic in the Black Sea thanks to its maritime drones. Apparently, the basis for such statements was the attack by a Ukrainian unmanned boat on the Turkish tanker Altura 15 km from the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait. These statements and actions also confirm Ukraine’s involvement in the attempted terrorist attacks on the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines."

Japan’s militarization

He said Japan’s current military buildup "can only be seen as a policy of renewed militarization that threatens the security of the Asia-Pacific region."

Today, Japan apparently "does not consider itself bound by the restrictions" imposed after World War II: "Eighty-five years later, it is once again becoming an aggressive military and political player. The Japanese Navy is no longer a self-defense force, but the fourth or fifth most powerful in the world."

Russia predicts that Japan will continue expanding its military capabilities "with an emphasis on offensive operations, both independently and as part of broad coalitions involving NATO countries."

The US is "strongly encouraging" Japan to develop its armed forces: "The Americans have pointed out to Japan the need to expand the capabilities of its defense industry, including the production of cruise and ballistic missiles.".