External power supply cut off at Zaporozhye NPP, with diesel generators now operating

MELITOPOL, April 14. /TASS/. The external power supply has been cut off at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, and backup diesel generators have been activated as per standard procedure, the facility’s press service reported.

"The external power supply has been cut off at the Zaporozhye NPP. The situation is under control. As a result of automatic protection measures, the high-voltage 330 kW power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, has been shut down. The 750 kW line, known as Dnepropetrovskaya, has been disconnected since March 24, 2026," the press service said in a statement posted on its Max channel.

According to it, the plant is now being powered by backup diesel generators. All of them have been started as per procedure and are operating normally.