US carries out strike on alleged drug vessel, killing two — statement

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. The US military has carried out a strike on a vessel allegedly carrying drugs, killing two people, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in an X post.

"On April 13, at the direction of SOUTHCOM commander General Francis Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel," the post reads.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the US Southern Command added.