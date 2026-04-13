DONETSK, April 13. /TASS/. Attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces during the period of Great Lent and Easter ceasefire are becoming more and more intense with each passing year, said Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had registered 6,558 Easter ceasefire violations by Ukraine.

"They used to violate the ceasefire in the past. We see that year after year, the enemy is using more equipment and manpower during the Great Lent and Easter ceasefire," he said.

As an example, he mentioned Ukraine’s loitering munition attack on the administration building in the LPR town of Starobelsk during Great Lent.