US demands Iran abandon ability to enrich uranium — JD Vance

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. Washington demands Iran abandon its ability to enrich uranium, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"It’s one thing for the Iranians to say that they're not going to have a nuclear weapon. It's another thing for us to put in place the mechanism to ensure that's not going to happen. Part of that is, of course, to ensure that they don't have the ability to enrich uranium," he told Fox News.

"We've made clear we absolutely need to see the nuclear material come out of the country of Iran," Vance went on to say.

According to him, Washington is concerned about Iran’s nuclear program even though Tehran says that it has no plans to create nuclear weapons. "So we would like to get that material out of the country completely, so that the United States has control of it," the US vice president stressed.