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Kim Jong Un observes weapons test of Choe Hyon destroyer’s weapons — agency

According to the Korean Central News Agency, two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-warship missiles were fired during the test, which hit the designated targets

PYONGYANG, April 14. /TASS/. North Korea has conducted another test-fire of strategic cruise missiles and anti-warship missiles as part of operational efficiency trials of the Choe Hyon destroyer, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the media outlet, the country’s leader Kim Jong Un observed the test alongside senior defense officials and naval commanders.

"The test was aimed at checking the ship's integrated weapons command system, training crews and verifying the accuracy of its anti-jamming system," the report reads.

Two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-warship missiles were fired during the test, which hit the designated targets. The cruise missiles flew for about 7,869 to 7,920 seconds and the anti-warship missiles for about 1,960 to 1,973 seconds.

Kim said following the test that "the continuous strengthening of the country's powerful and reliable nuclear deterrence forces is part of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s national defense policy and a top priority."

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North KoreaKim Jong Un
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