IN BRIEF: What is known about Zaporozhye NPP external power loss and recovery

MELITOPOL, April 14. /TASS/. Specialists from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and the grid operator restored the facility’s external power supply via the high-voltage 330 kV power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, which had previously been shut down by automatic protection, the press service reported on its Telegram.

TASS has compiled the main information about the incident.

External power supply loss

- The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's external power supply was cut off, the facility’s press service reported.

- As a result of automatic protection measures, the high-voltage 330 kV power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, has been shut down.

- The 750 kV line, known as Dnepropetrovskaya, has been disconnected since March 24, 2026.

- The plant was temporarily powered by backup diesel generators.

- All of them have been started as per procedure and are operating normally.

Power loss impact

- The operational systems at the ZNPP were in a safe condition, and the radiation background at the facility was normal and did not exceed natural background levels, the press service emphasized.

External power supply recovery

- Specialists from the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, together with the grid operator, have restored the facility’s external power supply via the high-voltage 330 kV power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, which had previously been shut down by automatic protection, the press service later reported.

- The supply of external power to the Zaporozhye NPP has been resumed at the required level, the statement noted.

Reaction

- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is monitoring the situation regarding the loss of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's external power supply.

- The organization added that it is engaging in talks with both Russia and Ukraine on establishing a local ceasefire.