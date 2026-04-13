MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Anti-Russian policies will put increasing pressure on the European Union, causing economic problems to the bloc, the Federation Council’s Deputy Speaker, Konstantin Kosachev, warned.

Hungary's opposition Tisza party secured 138 out of 199 seats in the April 12 parliamentary election. Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat of his Fidesz — Hungarian Civic Alliance party.

"Actually, an ideal storm is now coming for the European Union. Firstly, it will have to find 90 billion euros for Ukraine, a sum that is lacking for Brussels and even more so for the other European capitals," the senior Russian senator wrote on Max, as he stressed that the funds will be taken from European taxpayers. "Secondly, prices at fuel stations and the cost of utility services will only be rising for the EU due to what is happening in the Middle East, without adding to the optimism of either households or in the halls of power," he added.

The European Union will be forced "to appease [US President Donald] Trump with more military spending," the senator continued. "As a result, the anti-European economy 'diversified' to cater to the needs of the United States will only aggravate problems facing the unified Europe under pressure from the anti-Russian policy course," he noted.

According to Kosachev, the tactical win for Brussels as regards Hungary will not prevent it from suffering a strategic defeat further down the road. "Orban is leaving, and problems will remain, moreover, they will be growing like a snowball," Kosachev concluded.