EU struggles to understand US stance on Hormuz Strait, top diplomat says

LONDON, April 14. /TASS/. The European Union does not have a clear understanding of what the US is doing in the Strait of Hormuz, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"It’s not really entirely clear what is the action by the US, but the fundamental principle has to be clear that we are not legitimizing any toll being asked or taxation on these routes - the navigation routes that have been open for everybody," she pointed out in an interview with the BBC.

Kallas emphasized that the blockade of the waterway was causing "a lot of suffering for the rest of the world."

She also said that Europe was ready to work together with other counties to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but only after military operations were over.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable. The US announced plans to impose a maritime blockade on Iran.