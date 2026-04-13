Russia remains top oil supplier to India, China in February — OPEC

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia remained the largest oil supplier to India in February 2026, with exports there reaching around 1 mln barrels per day (mbd), and it was also the biggest oil supplier to China, ensuring roughly 22% of supplies, OPEC said in a report.

Specifically, Moscow supplied around 1 mbd of oil to India in February, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1 mbd, and Iraq with 969,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to an OPEC report, citing Kpler data.

India’s total crude oil imports in February rose slightly compared to January, averaging 5.08 mbd.

Moreover, China’s oil imports increased to 12.51 mbd in February, while Russia’s share of oil supplies to China decreased slightly to 22% of Chinese imports from 23% in the previous month. Saudi Arabia accounted for another 14% of supplies, while Malaysia and Brazil accounted for 10% each.