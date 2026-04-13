Israeli army reports strikes on 150 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in 24 hours

TEL AVIV, April 13. /TASS/. The Israeli army continues to carry out strikes on facilities belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah in Lebanon. Over the past 24 hours, 150 targets were attacked there, the army's press service reported.

"The Israeli Air Force continues to strike Hezbollah infrastructure and support ground troops operating in southern Lebanon. In the past 24 hours, approximately 150 Hezbollah terrorist organization targets were struck in numerous areas across southern Lebanon," the statement reads.

Among the targets attacked, the Israeli military listed rocket launchers, UAVs, military structures, and command centers.