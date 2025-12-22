Council of EU confirms EU summit's decision to extend all sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS, December 22. /TASS/. The Council of the EU has formally confirmed the decision of the EU summit to extend all 19 sanctions packages against Russia for six months, until July 31, 2026, the Council of the European Union said in its statement.

"The Council renewed EU sanctions in view of Russia’s continuing actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine for a further six months, until 31 July 2026," the statement reads.

On December 19, European Council President Antonio Costa announced the EU summit's decision to extend all 19 sanctions packages against Russia for six months at a press conference following the EU summit.

All 19 previously adopted sanctions packages against Russia are extended simultaneously every six months, until January 31 and July 31 of each year, respectively.