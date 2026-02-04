IDF expresses regret over harm to uninvolved persons in strike on southern Gaza

TEL AVIV, February 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they are aware of claims regarding civilian casualties resulting from a strike targeting a field commander of the radical movement Hamas in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, expressing regret over potential harm to uninvolved persons.

the army's press service stated. "The IDF regrets any harm caused to uninvolved civilians," the department added. The Israeli army noted that "steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians as much as possible, including the use of surveillance and precise munitions."

Earlier, the press service reported that the IDF conducted a strike against a field commander of the radical movement Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip in response to the wounding of an officer by militants in the northern part of the enclave overnight on February 4.