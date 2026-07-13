Russian, Chinese warships repel mock drone attack in Yellow Sea drills

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian Navy and Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy warships conducted live-fire exercises during the Joint Sea 2026 drills in the Yellow Sea, repelling a simulated attack by unmanned systems, the Russian Pacific Fleet's press service said.

"The crews of Russian Pacific Fleet and Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy warships practiced countering modern threats in the Yellow Sea during the maritime phase of the Joint Sea 2026 exercise," the press service said.

It added that over several days, the joint naval task force carried out live-fire drills using artillery and machine guns to repel a simulated attack by unmanned systems, including aerial drones and uncrewed surface vessels.

Radio-electronic warfare systems were used to suppress the simulated mass attack. The crews also practiced joint maneuvering, anti-submarine warfare, engagements against simulated enemy surface ships, and search-and-rescue operations.