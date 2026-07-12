Russian diplomat slams West’s manipulation around high representative for BiH

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has lambasted the West’s continuing manipulations around the appointment of a new High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina as a calamitous practice.

"The UN Security Council is the only body that is authorized to appoint the High Representative. This is committed to paper in the Dayton Agreement and reaffirmed by the 25-year-long practice. We would like to point out that the illegal promotion, in bypassing the UN Security Council, by a group of Western representatives in the PIC (Peace Implementation Council - TASS) Steering Board Christian Schmidt as High Representative has plunged Bosnia and Herzegovina into the deepest crisis in the entire post-conflict period, which has effectively jeopardized security in BiH and the region as a whole," she stressed.

"Regrettably, Russia’s warnings on this matter were ignored. The non-stop behind-the-scenes manipulations in Western circles regarding the appointment of a new high representative is a continuation of this harmful and short-sighted practice and is unlikely to contribute to the normalization of the situation in the country," Zakharova added.

Under the constitution envisaged by the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Dayton Agreement) of 1995, Bosnia and Herzegovina is comprised of two entities, namely the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (around 51% of the territory) and the Republic of Srpska (around 49%), as well as the Brcko District. The three key ethno-religious groups, i.e. Bosniaks (Slavs professing Islam), Serbs (Orthodox Christians), and Croats (Catholics), are proportionally represented in the state governance system.

In fact, the country is governed via the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, whose office was set up under the Dayton Agreement and who is appointed by the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) upon the UN Security Council’s consent. However, in 2021, the Board members appointed Hans Christian Schmidt of Germany to the post without agreeing his candidature with the UN Security Council.

On May 10, Schmidt said he had tendered his resignation. Former US Consul General in Vladivostok Louis Crischock will serve as acting high representative until a new high representative is elected. According to local media reports, the US is supporting former Italian Ambassador to Russia Antonio Zanardi Landi, while Paris and Berlin are backing French diplomat Rene Troccaz.