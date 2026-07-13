Iranian attacks on Arab countries violate international law — LAS secretary general

CAIRO, July 13. /TASS/. Iran’s attacks on the Arab states of the Persian Gulf are "a gross violation of international law," Nabil Fahmy, the new Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS), said.

"Iran’s continued aggression against Arab countries is a flagrant violation of international law," Fahmi said at his first press conference as the LAS secretary general, which he assumed on July 1. His words were quoted by the Egyptian TV channel Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya.

The official added that "an infringement on the sovereignty of any Arab state requires a unified and firm position from all alliance members." He also pointed out that, as secretary general, he plans to reform the organization’s structure, but provided no further details.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military force, launched strikes on US military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan.