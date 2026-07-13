LUGANSK, July 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ losses in the special military operation zone last week, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to over 9,900 killed and wounded, with the greatest damage on the enemy inflicted by Russia’s Battlegroup East units, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"The enemy’s medical and irreparable losses amounted to about 9,940 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries. The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup East, operating in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye Regions," he wrote on his VKontakte social media page, after analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that during the week, Russian forces also destroyed nearly 5,000 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs, two tanks, three multiple rocket launchers, 59 field artillery pieces, 38 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, and over 570 different enemy combat vehicles.