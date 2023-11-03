Russia no longer to be ‘gas station’ — Putin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia is turning now into a country that is not a "gas station" and is becoming self-sufficient in all senses, President Vladimir Putin said.

It is important to be sovereign and independent in all senses of this word, the Russian leader said. The national economy "must be self-sufficient by key components, the one enabling the country not merely to survive but also to progress," he noted.

"When we are turning into the country where the processing sector already stands for 43% in the structure of economic growth, when we are not anymore the gas station, as we were told some time ago and dabbed with finger, when all this changes, when we become self-sufficient, then there will be fewer those wanting to exclude us from certain organization," the President stressed.